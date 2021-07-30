Sol de Janeiro’s Best-Selling Creams, Scrubs, & Scents Are 25% Off

Viral bum bum-loving brand Sol de Janeiro is all about capturing that indescribable summer essence — and making sure you smell just like it. And starting today through August 5, get 25% off some of their bestselling products, no promo code required. Unfortunately for us, the extremely viral Brazilian Bum Bum Cream isn't on sale this time, but many of its product siblings are! From body scrubs that your butt will thank you for to shampoos and hair masks that smell so damn good, stock up on these fan favorites, some of which have up to seven thousand raving reviews. Plus, the brand is loud and proud of being vegan, sustainable, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. What's not to love? Don't waste this opportunity to try some of the best smelling body-care items on the market for a fraction of their original price. Keep scrolling to shop the melhores dos melhores during this limited-time sale.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 7,805 reviews.
This sulfate-free, vegan shampoo gently washes your locks without stripping them of their essential natural oils. The company's patented SOL Seal Technology and Brazilian Beauty Blend — that's a mix of Brazil nut, coconut oil, cupuaçu butter, and buriti fruit oil — helps repair and hydrate damaged hair and prevent any future breakage.
Reviewers say: "The best there is! Bought this just to try it several months back and now it’s the only thing I can use. So hydrating and so addictive! Love!" — Marianne W.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 3,432 reviews
In the same iconic scent as their beloved Bum Bum Cream, this extra fine body scrub gently exfoliates and hydrates for silky soft skin that's ready for the beach. The scrub is made from a blend of crushed cupuaçu seeds, sugar crystals, caffeine-heavy guaraná, and coconut oil, and leaves you with just the slightest hint of shimmer.
Reviewers say: "This is a delicious smelling and non greasy body scrub. Very smoothing but never too aggressive, it can be used anywhere on your body to soften and give a gorgeous glow." — Jennifer B.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 1,720 reviews.
Made from a mix of Brazilian butters (cupuaçu, murumuru, and tucumã) for hydration and plant-based keratin micro-capsules to soothe damage, this hair mask promises to get your hair looking brand new without all of that product build-up we hate. It only takes ten minutes for this fan-favorite hair mask to do its job, with shiny healthy hair on the other side.
Reviewers say: "I love this hair treatment! I use it once a week (on what I call my mini-spa day!) and it really helps to keep my hair healthy and shiny. I can always see a difference in the appearance of my hair after using this treatment as compared to when I use my regular conditioner. I would recommend this product to anyone!" — Jayna D.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 1,693 reviews.
This moisturizing, luxurious body wash is made from the perfect blend of coconut oil, açaí oil, cupuaçu butter and the iconic Coco Cabana Cream scent for a wash that feels as good as it smells.
Reviewers say: "This is my go-to shower cream! I can’t get enough of this stuff!" — Ariel K.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 5,521 reviews.
This paraben-free, sustainably sourced fragrance is all about capturing Rio's sun and summer heat in a bottle. Expect to smell like you're on vacation 24/7, with notes of pistachio, almonds, jasmine petals, salted caramel, and sandalwood.
Reviewers say: "I just love this scent! Everywhere I go people comment on how good I smell. Can’t say enough about this product." — Jeanette V.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 2,020 reviews.
Glow like the queen you are with these tinted oils that have the perfect amount of shimmer. They come in three shades to add shimmer to different skin tones: Copacabana Bronze, Rio Sunset, and Carnaval Queen. Hydrated and dewy is how you'll look, regardless of the season.
Reviewers say: "This definitely a great product for skin with melanin. Quenches and hydrates my skin and not too glittery." — Brigitte C.
