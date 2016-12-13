As the digital director of the Jewish Museum, 29-year-old Fei's style is punctuated by nods to art and design. Previously, she held posts at the Guggenheim and has worked fervently to bring technology and the art world closer together. Below, see how both elements have impacted her eclectic way of dressing."In New York, you see such a wide variety of cultures and people, and the different ways individuals express themselves. Professionally, I used to wear all-black all the time, but after seeing my art-world colleagues break the mold and wear bold prints, I started to branch out and dress in a way that fulfilled who I was. Despite working within a very traditional institution and field of study, you can still have your own voice and express yourself with color, design, and even architecture through clothing.""It really depends, because I’ll go from a very minimalist look to something with a lot of color and prints. Because I often opt for primary colors, I'd say Ellsworth Kelly, a painter who always critically examined color.""I stopped paying attention to trends in middle school. There have been so many stages of weird fashions that come and go, and one day I just realized I wasn't comfortable in styles that weren’t mine. I did a lot of shopping at thrift stores and was always attracted to clothing that wasn’t orthodox or similar to what everybody else had.""This year, athleisure has been really big, and I do like that style has transitioned into an area of comfort, which, within the history of fashion, has not always been the case. I think a lot of designers have interpreted this in different ways, but I’m glad clothes are now becoming more accessible and geared for everyday wear.""You have to stay true to your own aesthetic and vision. Because it’s so public I think it’s very easy for people to try to be somebody else, but I think it's also a very honest medium in that you can see right through it. I would just encourage people to do whatever feels authentic and do it with integrity.""It’s the responsibility of artists and thinkers to use the tools of their time and their mediums to reach as many people as possible. They need to express freedom of speech, motivate change, and rally the public to move toward progress. So I actually look forward to seeing what artists and creatives end up doing with this material."