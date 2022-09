It Wasn’t Until I Found Others In The Disability Community That I Felt Seen

I’m a fan of those whose names were always picked last in gym class. I gave us the term "sickos and weirdos," which to me is about reclaiming our worth. I am literally sick, and other neurodiverse kids are also seen as "weird" because they’re not understood by other kids or even by the adults around them. I gravitate toward the underdog, especially socially and in society. I like the people who have the bravery to be exactly who they are, in the exact place that they are. In fact, the only people I don’t let into my curated community are those who wish to do intentional harm.