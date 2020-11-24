“Growing up as the youngest of five in a large Italian family, Thanksgiving was always big in my house. A few courses, about a hundred sides, a million desserts...Mom’s famous stuffing, turnips, and turkey! Over the years, as we all grew up and my sisters started having families of their own, the group became smaller, but being the baby sister, I always stayed with my mom and followed her wherever she went. This year, my mom is uncomfortable leaving her house, so she’ll be home with my brother, and my family and I will stay home and host our first Thanksgiving. I usually host over 50 people on Christmas Eve, but for our small party of five this Thanksgiving, I am a little nervous. I’ve never cooked a turkey before so I am anxious to see how it goes. At the same time, I’m also excited to try this special tradition myself. We’re lucky that my mom still plans to make her famous stuffing and turnips and send them in a care package — that’s the best part of the entire meal. I plan to recreate the same appetizer traditions, the Italian celery and antipasto, chestnuts, and an assortment of desserts. I know it won’t be the same without Mom and the rest of my family, but having her food is comforting.” — Joann, New Jersey