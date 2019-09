If there’s one thing that the street style snaps from recent fashion months have confirmed, it’s that the style set really loves sneakers. And we're not surprised: Besides the obvious benefits like being easy to walk in (a major plus when you're booking it from a presentation in one hood to a buzzy warehouse show in another), kicks give any outfit that "I'm just running to the bodega before the party" vibe we're always after. While we love a good heel, sneakers are like an instant chill pill for anything typically deemed too fancy to wear outside of a ballroom — i.e., everything you see on the streets during fashion week. But the sneaker movement is actually so much more, because what's more liberating than choosing comfort over conformity? #FreeTheFeet.