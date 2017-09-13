If there’s one thing that the street style snaps from recent fashion months have confirmed, it’s that the style set really loves sneakers. And we're not surprised: Besides the obvious benefits like being easy to walk in (a major plus when you're booking it from a presentation in one hood to a buzzy warehouse show in another), kicks give any outfit that "I'm just running to the bodega before the party" vibe we're always after. While we love a good heel, sneakers are like an instant chill pill for anything typically deemed too fancy to wear outside of a ballroom — i.e., everything you see on the streets during fashion week. But the sneaker movement is actually so much more, because what's more liberating than choosing comfort over conformity? #FreeTheFeet.
Feeling inspired by all the fashionable women who don't have time for wobbling, we turned to the latest collection of sneaks from New Balance to create four fall looks. From a trend-forward suit ensemble to a polished but still playful silk skirt and graphic T-shirt mashup, the outfits ahead prove that choosing a flat sporty sole over an extra 4 inches always wins.
This season, it's all about suiting. While the classic pinstripe set might feel a little too stuffy for anything but a business meeting, fresh white kicks give it wear-anywhere potential.
A loose, long-sleeved dress and walkable, colored shoe combo makes it easy to do the day-to-night switch — without an outfit change.
Proof that sneakers pair well with fancy things, like silk. To keep your vibe low-key but still interesting, style the polished skirt with a logo T-shirt knotted at the waist and minimal accessories.
Track pants and running shoes: a classic love story. Quirk it up with a velvety blue mini satchel and red pom-pom earrings for a getup that's more sartorial than sporty.
