This Is The Ultimate Go-To Smoothie Formula

Let's all agree: Smoothies are the best.



They're tasty and can be really good for you, too. But it always seems easier to buy a smoothie rather than make one, right? The most annoying factor is the guess work: How much spinach do I put in here? Can I combine avocado with almond milk? Will this combination taste weird?



That's where we come in. To make smoothie creation that much easier, we've whipped up a go-to formula for anyone who wants to get a little creative and try blending a yummy creation of their very own. The best part? Even if you aren't interested in coming up with your own smoothie concoctions based on our list, you can click through for a few easy recipes that are sure to please.



So go ahead. Be the girl who Instagrams her latest homemade smoothies.