How I Maintain My “Smoky Brunette” Highlights At Home

Another product that utilizes color theory to neutralize unwanted tones at home is the colorist-approved Fanola No Orange Mask , a blue-colored deep conditioner that nixes warmth in brown hair. (Quick color theory lesson: Blue and orange are opposites on the color wheel, so adding blue pigment counteracts orangey tones. The same idea holds true for purple shampoos for maintaining icy blonde hair.) I'm also a big fan of blue shampoos and conditioners, which are amazing for days when I don’t have the time (nor energy) to sit for a treatment. My favorite products are in the Matrix Brass Off range , which features a shampoo and a conditioner. Though the collection doesn't deliver intense results as a hair mask might (and nor does it claim to) it still works quickly and conveniently while you shower. Best of all, it doesn't require gloves to apply and it doesn't leave a mess behind in the shower.I used to think brunette hair was boring and unremarkable, but with my subtle highlights, I’ve never felt more beautiful — like the coolest version of myself. And as a low-maintenance girl, I love being able to save time and money by maintaining my color at home. Once these grow out, I’ll get them re-highlighted by the pros (I don’t trust myself with wielding bleach at home), but in the meantime, these products are proof that you don’t need to enter credit card debt to keep your hair color in tip-top shape. Who said blondes have more fun?