According to Cho, your bed should be in “commanding position” — which is to say, as far as possible from the door, while still keeping the doorway in full view. That distance will prevent your energy from “leaking out” through the exit, while the orientation will ensure you have a full-range view of both the door and the room at large. From here, you can view any approaching “danger” at a safe distance. “When in bed, we’re in a passive state, which can often make us feel vulnerable,” Cho explains. “The subtle anxiety that comes from facing away from the door will almost certainly keep you up at night. But when your unconscious brain feels in control of the environment, there’s a much greater sense of comfort and security.” Sure, in small apartments, full creative freedom is rarely a possibility from an interior design end, but at the very least, Cho advises that we ensure our doorways are well within our lines of vision.