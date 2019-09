High-tech facial devices always hit the market with a bang, piquing our interest with blue lights and spaceship designs that make us hope perfect skin isn't just some futuristic fantasy of ours. Some end up being bogus; others, brilliant. But how do you distinguish between the two before throwing down your cash? We're on a mission to find out. Over the next few weeks, R29 staffers will be road-testing the biggest innovations of the year to see if each delivers on its stellar claims. Up next: the Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light Device . Given all of the Rogue One movie buzz these past few weeks, it felt especially fitting when a space-age-looking beauty gadget landed on our desks. On the surface, the tool looked like the perfect mix of pretty and complicated — with multiple buttons and LED colors — and promised to delivery out-of-this-world skin. (Even its name, Optimizer Voyage, sounded cool.) We wanted in.Here's how it works: Embedded inside the circular applicator are three different kinds of LED lights. The blue is meant to zap away acne-causing bacteria; red to reduce inflammation and promote circulation; and yellow to even everything out. The device also comes with the brand's water-based serum, and — when used in tandem — is supposed to help it penetrate better. But the most important question: Does it work? We asked beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan — who lists redness, pimples, and dullness as her biggest concerns — to take the gadget for a whirl, using it every night for an entire month. At first, she says, it was fun and intriguing.