"It has three settings that have different colored lights, and I used each one every night," she says. "Though, I'll be honest: You're meant to use this device for up to 10 minutes — which I did for the first few nights — but I barely made it to three minutes every day after before I got so damn bored. I found it hard to work into my lifestyle, because personally, I like my skin care routine to be fast." Even still, things did look a little brighter after those more diligent days. "I had a few good skin days during the middle of the month, where my face looked a little more even-toned," she says. "My redness also looked more under control, but I don't think it did too much for my more serious acne."