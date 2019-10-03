This year alone, Skai Jackson has launched a YouTube channel, appeared alongside Lil Nas X in the "Panini" music video, and landed a voice-acting role in Netflix's Dragons: Rescue Riders. Plus, she's on a nationwide tour to promote her book, Reach For The Skai, as we speak.
This is all to say that the 17-year-old is busy — which explains why she carries not one, but two phones in her treasured white Chanel backpack. "I'm on the phone 24/7," she says. "You'll never see me with it out of my hand." Her packed schedule is also why her go-to bag is filled with beauty essentials to keep her polished on the fly.
Advertisement
In the latest episode of Spill It, Jackson dumped out the contents of her designer bag, which she got as a 16th birthday gift. Aside from the electronic essentials (phones, chargers, cameras, etc.), makeup is prominent in the actress's everyday kit. She's ride-or-die for Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss, which she credits as her favorite formula ever. "It goes with any look, from a full face of makeup or if I'm just chilling with my friends," she says. Not too far behind is a drugstore lip gloss from Black Radiance, which Jackson cocktails with her Fenty fave.
Among Jackson's other beauty bag-essentials are Burt's Bees Micellar Cleansing Towelettes, which she uses to take off her makeup after shoots, Bliss Body Butter to soften her "ashy" hands, biotin supplement drops to strengthen her hair and nails, a mini mascara, and more. Hit play to see Jackson break down all of her handbag essentials.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement