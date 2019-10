In the latest episode of Spill It, Jackson dumped out the contents of her designer bag, which she got as a 16th birthday gift. Aside from the electronic essentials (phones, chargers, cameras, etc.), makeup is prominent in the actress's everyday kit. She's ride-or-die for Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss , which she credits as her favorite formula ever. "It goes with any look, from a full face of makeup or if I'm just chilling with my friends," she says. Not too far behind is a drugstore lip gloss from Black Radiance , which Jackson cocktails with her Fenty fave.