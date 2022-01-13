Sita Abellan epitomizes “Jack of all trades.” Throughout the course of the last decade, she’s worked as a model, a designer, an Instagram Personality, and a DJ — and frankly, she’s pretty damn good at all of the above. That said, even for someone with as much raw talent as Abellan, success hasn’t come easy.
Growing up in a small city in southern Spain, she recalls feeling decidedly othered. “I was being judged by some people — and I was very insecure,” she says. “I had to fight hard to get noticed.” And in industries like fashion and music, where women can often feel like outsiders, it can be especially tough to get a foot in the door.
Advertisement
That’s why Refinery29 is partnering with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple to produce Valiente Y Fuerte — a video campaign designed to amplify the voices of creative women who inspire us every day. Watch the video above for a better look at the ways Abellan is changing the mold for Latinx and Hispanic women in male-dominated industries across the globe.
Please Drink Responsibly.
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Nutrition
Whiskey Specialty, 35% Alc. by Vol. (70 proof.) Jack Daniel Distillery, Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel's is a registered trademark. ©️2021 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved. To find out more about responsible consumption, visit Responsibility.org and OurThinkingAboutDrinking.com. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.
Advertisement