For those of us flying solo, February 14 is a day that we're supposedly hardwired to dread — as in, while our coupled-up coworkers are planning date-night outfits and receiving flower deliveries by the dozen, we’re cursing the dating-app gods for not finding us our perfect match. Well, this year we’re approaching Singles Awareness Day very differently. Instead of being bitter about not having a love interest, we’re turning the holiday into an opportunity to show ourselves some major love — in the form of badass outfits. So in the spirit of celebrating our single (read: empowered) status, we're treating ourselves to some bold little numbers and sparkly Swarovski crystals. Proud to be doing just fine on your own, too? Swipe right for 10 pieces that'll go hand-in-hand with your fierce attitude.
