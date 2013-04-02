You know the crazy-cozy sweatshirt you can't seem to shake? Like it's been granted some kind of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants voodoo, that OG staple becomes the common denominator in your closet — pairing well with, well, everything.
For Julie Sarinana of Sincerely, Jules, her wear-with-all was an old-school Yale University cast-off, probably from an alumn who outgrew the athletic attire. So beloved was this sweater, that the blogger set out to recreate the same vintage vibe with a modern twist — and so, the Off Duty sweatshirt was born. On securing the proper statement, Sarinana told us, "I spent a lot of time trying to think of a cool saying that would give me that off-duty look. But, I realized it was the actual phrase, 'Off Duty,' that I was looking for. It was a no-brainer!"
Of course, if you're on duty, Sarinana has a styling solution for you, too: just add a pencil skirt, strappy heels, and a baseball cap for a borrowed-from-the-boys look. Or, team it with boyfriend jeans and a fishtail braid for the ultimate casual-cool ensemble. However you wear it, this topper was made for (charm) school!
Click through to purchase the pullover, and be sure to check out Sarinana's other wordy wares.
Photo: Via Sincerely, Jules