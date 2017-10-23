Whether you're too busy for all that upkeep or just plain forgetful, artificial plants can be a great alternative to the real deal. We're not talking about the cheap-looking blossoms that easily tip people off to their counterfeit status, but rather ones of the well-made variety: Delicate silk bouquets or lifelike shrubs that perfectly replicate the look and feel of a living, breathing plant. Click through for our edit of verdant decor that requires zero care to look well-hydrated 24/7.,