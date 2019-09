We're perfectly capable of paying our bills on time, filing our taxes , and negotiating for better salaries . But somehow, keeping our houseplants alive is still one of the hardest "adulting" things to manage. As much as we love having a bit of greenery to spruce up our living spaces, the constant upkeep is a big drawback — and prolonging the short lifespans of flowers can take a whole lot of effort. And sometimes, the lighting situation in our apartments is just plain unsuitable for vegetable life.