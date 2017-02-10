How To Pay Your Taxes Online For Free

Tax season is upon us. And if you, like so many of us, don't have an accountant on call, you may soon find yourself staring down the dark digital tunnel of the interwebs, desperately trying to figure out your best bet for filing your taxes. The options for doing taxes online are seemingly endless, and upon first glance, practically all of them claim to be "free." But are they really?
There is no tax-whammy quite as disheartening as getting through all those forms on a "free" website — and then getting slammed with a sneaky fee at the end. To help you avoid this all-too-common misfortune, we've done the initial research for you. We combed through the major online tax options to find the ones that are "free" versus the ones that are, you know, free.
Still confused? Read ahead, and all will become clear.