This Subtle Cornrow Adds Instant Cool To Any Side-Part

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
The rumors are true: The way you part your hair has majorly transformative powers. However, nothing beats a side part when you want to fake a night of sleep (okay, okay, it can't change your mug that much). But seriously: The asymmetrical line automatically adds an element of softness to your features, every single time. That's why this cornrow along your crown is something special — everyone will be looking at you anyway, so why not surprise them with a petite plait?
Watch the video above, then keep scrolling for the ridiculously-simple breakdown.
Step 1: Part your hair on the side that you desire.
Step 2: Create another line parallel to your first, about half an inch away.
Step 3: Braid along your part, securing your cornrow with a rubber band or clear elastic at the end.
