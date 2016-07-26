"Muslim beauty is hard to define since it’s such a mix of culture and, for some, religious beliefs. As a Muslim, I can say there is just a wide range of how women express themselves and the way they practice their faith," she explains. "Some choose to cover, some don’t, but I think it’d be a mistake to assume that women who cover are drab or uninteresting because they choose not to show all of themselves in public. On the contrary, you learn there are so many ways they still express themselves — a big part of the [Muslim] faith is focused on cleanliness and finding the beauty in all things inside and out, while still remaining modest."