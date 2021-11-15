12 p.m. — I work on this cut all day and eat a sandwich at some point for lunch. This seems like a good time to give a bit of an update since my last diary in 2019. At the time we were in the process of adopting kids, and we still technically are. We had a few matches with kids, but overall the whole thing has gone MUCH slower than we anticipated. COVID is only partially to blame, but social workers keep telling us that if we were open to babies we’d have gotten a placement within days of being approved. So strange that the hold-up is wanting older kids given what we all hear about older kids in foster care. After several failed matches, our adoption worker called and told us about two kids, a little older than our range, who she thought made sense for us. We took her word for it and decided to meet them. It went well, they moved in and we've all lived together for several months now. My husband got his teaching credentials right before the shutdown and was laid off for the entire 2020-2021 school year, which worked out because he could be a stay-at-home dad. I have had consistent work through the pandemic (I worked on podcasts while the film industry was shut down).