8:45 p.m. — We decide to try on clothes for the wedding we're going to this weekend before we pack. It's a good thing we do because I try on my most beloved dress, that was just dry cleaned FOR THE FIRST TIME, and it's ruined. They did something to it so it's 2 inches shorter but the lining is the same length so it's just hanging out. The arms are super tight. It's a mess, and I am so pissed. The husband is going to have to go back, and confronting people isn't so much his thing, so I walk him through how to stand firm and be reasonable (not mean). This is a rare item of clothing I have that was made by hand and cost a fair bit of money so, of course, this is the one that gets ruined while my 10-year-old sweater is totally fine. This sets off my anxiety because I hate wasting money so much. I eat a weed gummy that I have for times like these hoping that it does the trick.