The Pinterest-inspired home doesn't have to be a mission impossible, however daunting it may seem to get it right within a small space . With the plethora of organizational tools available at a variety of retailers, it can be done and it will be Instagrammed. From cereal dispensers and modular dome jars to stackable canisters and stainless steel salad bowls — we found it all. Ahead, shop the best food storage containers to live your best-curated life on and off of social media.