What Shoes Should I Wear? The Best Pairs For Every Outdoor Spring Activity

Mastering the winter-to-spring wardrobe transition usually, obviously means the swapping of thick sweaters for lightweight cardigans, wool dresses for sundresses, puffers for trench coats and denim jackets. But there’s a key element to any outfit that requires a little more thought: shoes. Warm-weather footwear tends to be synonymous with sandals, but those won't always be the most practical option for every situation you'll find ourselves outside (and based on personal experience, we strongly recommend against kitten heel mules for a day at the farmers' market).