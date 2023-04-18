What Shoes Should I Wear? The Best Pairs For Every Outdoor Spring Activity

The arrival of spring and everything that it entails — longer days, rising temps, melting snow — inevitably invites the sartorial conundrum we face every year: What do I wear?
Mastering the winter-to-spring wardrobe transition usually, obviously means the swapping of thick sweaters for lightweight cardigans, wool dresses for sundresses, puffers for trench coats and denim jackets. But there’s a key element to any outfit that requires a little more thought: shoes. Warm-weather footwear tends to be synonymous with sandals, but those won't always be the most practical option for every situation you'll find ourselves outside (and based on personal experience, we strongly recommend against kitten heel mules for a day at the farmers' market).
That’s why we partnered with SHOE DEPT. to narrow down the best shoes to wear for some of spring’s most popular outdoor activities, like attending a whimsical outdoor wedding or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, getting our hands dirty in our own backyard gardens. Your complete guide to spring footwear, ahead.