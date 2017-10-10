We're all about finding easy wardrobe staples that work overtime — from that hero handbag that goes with every single look to the versatile, ready-for-anything shirtdress that's a perfect 10 no matter the occasion. In fact, once we find said piece, there's a good chance you'll catch us shamelessly rocking it on the reg (with just a few minimal outfit tweaks, of course).
Now, to prove just how many ways there are to shake things up, we put two of our trendiest R29ers to the task of styling the same shirt slash dress from Target's much-hyped new collection, A New Day. The outcome? Two cool and totally cop-worthy looks to add to your fall #OOTD arsenal. Inspiration, just one press of play away.
