Ask anyone who knows me, and they're likely to say I'm the unofficial queen of seasonally inappropriate clothing: A furry coat in the rain, mesh sneakers in a foot of snow — I never seem to fully grasp the severity of the conditions outdoors, and for some reason, time and time again, I weigh how something looks over how practical it may be.
One of my most problematic habits, however, is sporting bare ankles in the dead of winter. Call me crazy, but there are three pieces of clothing I really can't stand together: Non-cropped pants, socks, and boots (of any and all heights, really). It doesn't matter if it's 10 degrees and sleeting, I'm going to wear those slip-on flats, even if my ankles are really, REALLY cold.
So, you can imagine my thrill/excitement/overall intrigue when I stumbled upon a pair of boyfriend jeans on Instagram that feature a fur trim at the hem. Could these be the semi-blanket my ankles have been missing all this time? Available at L Train Vintage, these reworked Levi's (there's a few currently available online) come decorated with a dash of Sherpa, meaning I can wear cropped pants AND no socks and still have that extra layer of warmth.
The ones at L Train cost $40, but you could easily DIY a pair with a little bit of fabric and hot glue (or a sewing machine, if you're really fancy). I, of course, am not the handiest, so I'll be choosing the "add to cart" option, instead. And really, my bare ankles have never been so excited.
L Train Vintage Sherpa Fur Bottoms, $40, available at L Train Vintage.
