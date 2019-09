Today In Things We Wish We Invented: The Hands-Free Texting Umbrella

There are a few slight downsides to acknowledge, though — or rather, suggestions we'd like to make. For one, we wish that the part of the umbrella shaft that rests on the shoulder had a bit of patting of some sort, because the idea of the "black electrostatic steel shaft" pressing into our collarbone sounds like it might not be the most comfortable thing. Second, it's worth noting that this is a manual-open umbrella, which means it doesn't just expand with the click of a button (we like efficiency, okay?!). Third, it's clearly not the most stylish accessory — though it is far better-looking than the umbrella hat, which is currently threatening to make a comeback at men's fashion week in Italy. Still, next time you end up carrying a ton of stuff and it starts to pour, you won't have to look down at the non-hands-free umbrella hanging from your wrist and think, "Guess I'm just going to run for it," as soon as the skies open up. And for that, we're forever grateful.