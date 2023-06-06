A Beauty Beginner’s Review Of Shark’s Hair Tools — With An Exclusive Discount

The internet has no shortage of crazy-looking hair tools, from $10 headbands that give you heatless curls to fancy gadgets that can eat up the better part of your paycheck. Floating around in the sea of styling devices are Shark's two new-ish tools, the Shark HyperAIR and FlexStyle. Expensive (but not outlandish), promising dramatic results (but with apparent ease), and futuristic (but available for purchase now), the attention-grabbing tools certainly intrigued me, a self-proclaimed no-to-low-maintenance beauty gal. Will these tools really work for folks like me and help me achieve those luscious Farrah Fawcett curls or a professional-looking salon blowout?’
Why I Was Due For a Beauty Upgrade
Meet The HyperAIR
What Is The HyperAIR?
The Shark HyperAIR Dryer styles and dries your hair with two attachments: the 2-in-1 Concentrator and the IQ Styling Brush. The 2-in-1 Concentrator attachment allows the appliance to function essentially as a blow dryer, while the IQ Styling Brush allows you to brush, dry, and straighten your hair all at once. While you can use the HyperAIR without the attachments, I see no reason to do so. However you use it, you can adjust the temperature and the airflow to your personal preference, though the attachments will also auto-adjust to the ideal settings when you use them. There are three heat levels as well as a ‘cool shot’ function to finish off your style. The machine itself is very intuitive (thanks in no small part to its integrated smart technology) and not as heavy as you might think such a high-tech piece of equipment would be.
My First Impressions Of The HyperAIR
I started by roughly drying my hair with the 2-in-1 Concentrator on the attachment's 'Pre-Style' setting. It took about the same amount of time that it would with a blow dryer, and even with the attachment on it, the device felt about the same weight as a conventional blow dryer. Unlike a blow dryer, however, I could move the 2-in-1 concentrator's head around to fit whatever angle my arm was at and easily press the cold blast button, conveniently located on the other side of the handle I was already holding. The attachment can be switched easily between the 'Pre-Style' and 'Precision Style' settings, adjusting the direction of the airflow for whichever step of your routine you are in. While the HyperAir automatically sets the temperature and airflow to the ideal level for each attachment, you can adjust both easily via buttons on the back of the device.
After using the 2-in-1 Concentrator, then the IQ Styling Brush, my hair was the most flyaway-free that I had ever seen it. It was shiny and straight and sleek. I felt like a million bucks – and that was after just using the brush attachment. I could only imagine what results I would reap from the FlexStyle.
Is The HyperAIR Worth It?
Meet The FlexStyle
What Is The FlexStyle?
My First Impressions Of The FlexStyler
The tricky part is actually getting the hang of using the device on your hair. You absolutely cannot just put it next to your hair and expect it to work. I highly recommend reading their provided guide, which contains a lot of good information on effectively using the FlexStyle. It recommended starting out by holding the middle of a 1/2- to 1-inch section of hair and letting the ends wrap around the curler. From there, the bottom of that strand wraps around the curler, after which you move the curler up to grab the rest of the strand. You have to be patient with the technique and not grab too much hair at once or it will mess up the curl. It took me a few tries to get the hang of it.
After doing my whole head, I really liked the curls. They were bouncy, curly, and cute and did indeed make me look like a toned-down version of Farrah Fawcett after some trial and error. Overall, it was pretty easy once, it was just a matter of curling my whole giant-ass head, aka the same problem that I encounter with a curling iron.
Another day, I tested out the oval brush to add some volume. Again, I began with rough-dried hair (achieved using a spray bottle). I followed the instructions for the oval brush, sectioning my hair, then moving down from my roots with a curling motion. (Beware, the brush is hot hot hot!) I did my whole thick head of hair in about 40 minutes, including the time it took to read the instructions. I was very impressed with the results: there was volume and zero frizz. Using the FlexStyle brush/dryer combo was way easier than when I tried to replicate what I've seen my mother do with an oval brush and hairdryer. It takes the thinking and coordination out of holding two separate tools, making it more efficient and very easy for a hair beginner to achieve nice-looking results.
Is The FlexStyle Worth It?
For true beginners, I'd recommend starting with a curling iron or another inexpensive gadget to see how often you actually use it, then upgrading to the Shark FlexStyle once styling your hair becomes part of your routine. As a beginner beauty girly who already does my hair for events, social outings, and other occasions, the FlexStyle is definitely worth it for me, allowing me to save time and money (and saving my hair from heat damage, too!).