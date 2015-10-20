10 Apartment Essentials That Could Save Your Relationship

There’s no denying the myriad joys of living alongside a significant other: shared meals, a warm bed, lazy weekends in. It's what many refer to as "a never-ending sleepover with your best friend" — and who could find fault with that? But cohabiting has its challenges, too, and city couples (often saddled with the added strain of extra-cramped quarters) have their own unique set of obstacles to contend with. In the average 550-square-foot NYC studio, after all, mess accumulates quickly, and there’s little — if any — room to slip away for a moment of solitude.



So, for a little guidance, we asked six experienced cohabitors which items they consider key for happy, healthy, and harmonious apartment-sharing. From coat racks to creative seating options, these are additions that are meant to preserve space, sanity, or both — so you can concentrate instead on the (many) wonderful pros of playing house.

