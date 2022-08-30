Shan Boodram Wishes She Orgasmed Every Day

When was the last time you felt like a success? Some answers came to mind but then my annoying brain adds "yeah, but" to them. I got an A in my psychology grad school statistics class, but I did have the help of a tutor. And my podcast recently made its way back into the top 200 on Apple charts, but I still dropped the ball on promotion in a few areas so I could have charted better. I'm almost done with pregnancy and I am growing a healthy baby, but I still haven't made the time to get my third trimester bloodwork done and it's way late now. My relationship with my husband is crushing it right now — we are really in our flow of late and it's just bringing so much joy and ease to my life. No buts there.﻿