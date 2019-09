How I Found An Identity Beyond My Burn Scars

In this video with Refinery29, Blac talks about her scars and reconnecting with her Nigerian heritage, just as she's about to become an American citizen herself after 10 years in the U.S. Spending the day in Los Angeles, she visits Kutula by Africana , an L.A.-based store that combines traditional African print with modern design. She peruses the Fowler Museum to see its several hundred pieces of African art, and finishes the day at the Lula Washington Dance Theatre, where students of all ages are taught African dance and drumming.