21 Fictional Characters Who Make Queer Women Swoon

Young, queer people often first find themselves in the images they see on screen or the stories they read in the pages of a book. Fictional stories and fictional characters allow queer people to imagine a life they might not see for themselves in the real world. And so, many form their first attractions to people who aren't real.
Since it was published in 2012, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post has likely been one of those stories to spurn 1,000 queer sexual awakenings. Now, the beloved LGBTQ+ book, which follows a high school girl in the 1990s whose religious aunt sends her to gay conversion camp, has been made into a movie starring Chloë Grace Moretz. And it's sure to make a whole new generation of burgeoning queers fall in love. I mean, just look at the trailer.
In the spirit of celebrating those soon-t0-be sexual awakenings, we asked queer women to tell us about the fictional characters who make them swoon. Some of stories below tell tales of baby queers finding their first loves in books, movies, and TV. Some tell tales of straight characters that LGBTQ+ women have coded as queer. And some tell tales of a strong and deep love for a fictional character, a love that will never die. Read on for their stories.