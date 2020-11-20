While "climax" may not wrap or box quite as neatly as, say, flannel pajamas, in the year of our lord 2020, you can, in fact, gift pleasure. And the gift of orgasm is generally well received.
Sure, perhaps there was a time when a dildo with a bow was a relatively uncouth holiday offering. But these days, sex toy commerce is at an all time high — and naturally, in the midst of the garbage fire that is contemporary Planet Earth, we're all past due for a little, umm, unwinding.
So, whether you plan to gift your sex toys of choice under the tree or elsewhere in private, we've gone ahead and culled together a list of the absolute best pleasure-inducing goods to slap a bow on this holiday season, all from global sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney.
Click ahead for a look at what we're shopping and, before you find yourself loading your cart, be sure to enter the site's holiday sweepstakes for a chance to win big. Right now, Lovehoney is offering four lucky participants (one from each of the following categories: Singles, Couples, Students, and Essential Workers) the opportunity to win the ultimate wishlist of tailored sex toy products. Enter here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/16/2020 at 11:59 pm E.T. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.