I Went To A Wild Sex Party — & Here's What Happened

And then I saw an ad for a sex party. It was queer and quirky sounding. It claimed to be an inclusive safe space. It sounded like a friendly neighborhood bar with a mandatory clothing check at the door. It was an experience that would either be a total freak show disaster or the most exciting night of my life. I was so down in the dumps, I figured I didn’t have much to lose.



I convinced my friend to go with me as my safety and co-conspirator.



I admit that I was nervous. I had no idea what to expect. Would I walk into a real-life professional porn scene, completely intimidated by my round body and less-than-smooth approach? Would I walk into a dingy, dirty cesspool where creepy old men tried to stick it to anyone they could?



I took a few swigs out of an 80-proof bottle for liquid courage and a few hits on a special cigarette to even out the nerves, and suited up in fishnet stockings, platform shoes, and a hot red crotchless corset. I felt naughty and sexy on the subway, my long pea coat masking the underpinnings of a potentially scandalous night. I could have been on my way to a bowling alley for all anyone knew.



We arrived at the location, a nondescript door on an otherwise mundane city street, and wound down a dark staircase to an entryway flanked by a hot dyke collecting the nominal entry fee and guests’ clothing.



My worries about feeling unattractive melted away as I slipped into the noir-lit basement. It was just dark enough and the energy was just inviting enough that I no longer felt afraid. Of course, it could have been the whiskey talking, but I was curious and open-minded. Best of all, I was distracted from my heartache.



The space was divided up in many tiny sections, some cubicles with nothing but a peephole, some more lounge-like with seating and a screen playing porn movies, and one front and center with a large canopy bed. I stuck close to my friend, who was wearing boxers and a tank top and a bulge from a strap-on, and we wound our way through the labyrinth. We spotted people of all shapes and sizes and in various stages of undress and action. One man sucked another off while two stood by and watched; one tall woman, wearing what amounted to a slip floating through the space was a quiet observer, ready to unleash fury and pleasure once she found a mate.



An older woman appeared from around a corner. "You’re beautiful," she hummed in my ear. I thanked her and sidled away, grateful for the compliment, but not intrigued enough to engage.



A wave of boldness came over me, and I stopped a good-looking young man and commanded him to give my friend a blow job. He obediently stooped to his knees, freed the dildo from my friend’s shorts, and went to town. I watched with mixed humor and curiosity.

