Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Allison Hope
Travel
6 Freaky Facts About Flying That Airlines Don't Tell You
Allison Hope
Nov 3, 2017
29Rooms
What It Really Means To Be Queer In Public
Allison Hope
Sep 7, 2016
Travel
Can You Really Get A Flight Upgrade If You Say You Just Got Engaged?
Allison Hope
Aug 26, 2016
Sex
Is Being Gay Officially Mainstream?
Of the many sights and sounds from the largest LGBTQ Pride event in the world held in my hometown of New York City this weekend, two things were
by
Allison Hope
Travel
Grandmother Of Orlando Victim Showered With Messages Of Love At 3...
It’s not every day that passengers take their time to de-plane after arriving at their destination. But when a JetBlue flight bound for Orlando touched
by
Allison Hope
Body
I Never Realized How Much I Wanted To Be Pregnant Until I Found O...
I was never the little girl who walked around pushing a stroller with a baby doll in it, or the one who rocked a stuffed animal to sleep. I was the type
by
Allison Hope
Body
The Murky Purgatory Of Being Chubby
Growing up, my great-grandmother, Ida, was my human scale. When she said I looked too skinny, it meant she was worried that I might be sick and she’d
by
Allison Hope
Sex & Relationships
My Parents Had A Toxic Marriage — & It Made Mine A Success
When I was 5 years old, my dad was using hard drugs and my mom was cheating on him. I don’t know who earned the title of chicken and who of egg, or
by
Allison Hope
Sex
I Went To A Wild Sex Party — & Here's What Happened
In the throes of the holiday season, when warm and fuzzy feelings are supposed to preside, the love of my life dumped me. After a year and a half
by
Allison Hope
Living
How I Had My Dream Wedding — For Only $10K
Confession: Marriage was not something I planned for my entire life like some women do. I never subscribed to bridal magazines or dreamed about my perfect
by
Allison Hope
Sex & Relationships
What Cheating Taught Me About Love
The sound of my cell phone ringtone blaring in my ear shocked me awake. It took me more than a few seconds to open my eyes and figure out where I was.
by
Allison Hope
Travel
The Airline Tips They Can't Officially Tell You
Working in communications at a major airline opened my eyes to so many things. For four years, I had the incredible fortune of getting to see the world
by
Allison Hope
Sex & Relationships
Why I Have To Overcome One Of My Biggest Dislikes To Become A Mom
I am not a man-hater. I just don’t like some of the qualities and behaviors often associated with men. Hairy backs, for instance. Or sweaty testicles.
by
Allison Hope
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted