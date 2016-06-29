Is Being Gay Officially Mainstream?

Of the many sights and sounds from the largest LGBTQ Pride event in the world held in my hometown of New York City this weekend, two things were different than in any other year. If you looked past the glitter of the drag queens and the gritty homemade signs of grassroots gays, things I've been accustomed to seeing for the past 15 years, what stood out this year was the overwhelmingly high number of people who weren't lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender in attendance — and the increased number of major companies supporting us queers.



My first Pride in the '90s had roughly one corporate float — Coors Light. As I recall, at the time, it was the middle-aged lesbian and dieting gay boy's beverage of choice (and a true sign that our community drank too much, because bars were the only safe places we could gather, and because we had plenty of reasons to want to bury our shame and isolation). Coors was an early adopter of niche marketing to the LGBTQ community. This was several years before Starbucks showed up at Pride, along with other brands that were birthed with an ethos of progressive values. The vast majority of Fortune 500s were nowhere to be seen, their still-closeted employees hiding from the cameras lest they be outed and fired.



There was always a one-off straight guy standing on the sidelines of the parade holding an "I'm proud of my lesbian sister" sign, which earned him rolling cheers from the queer people marching by. And there were always tourist families from the Midwest who were just looking for somewhere to eat lunch and stumbled, wide-eyed, upon the rainbow cacophony. But for the most part, the closest our straight counterparts came to Pride was when they haphazardly trampled on the "God made me gay" stickers that littered the street as they made their way to work the next day. Of course, there were always the anti-LGBTQ groups, generally cordoned off on one particular street along the parade route. We were warned not to engage as they waved hateful signs and hurled epithets at us on the one day we were supposed to be free from the vitriol.



This year, though, the haters were nowhere to be seen, and there were allies of all shapes and sizes, not just there to gawk on the perimeter but to march alongside us. They donned rainbow and glitter and cheered in harmony with us, and they Instagrammed their big, gay day without fear of repercussion or judgment. They didn't slink quietly along and duck in pictures, worried someone might think they were gay. They stood tall with us and let the world know that being a sexual minority was not only okay, it was absolutely fabulous. There were even straight teens who seemed to be there not because they were queer or wanting to support the cause, but just because it was a cool scene they wanted to be a part of.

