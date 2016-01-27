How I Had My Dream Wedding — For Only $10K



Getting On The Same Page

When we started planning, we agreed on a few things up front: We didn’t want a stuffy event where people felt uncomfortable, and where everything seemed generic and just like everyone else’s wedding. And we didn’t want to break the bank. The last piece was non-negotiable: We could not afford to break the bank.



Living in New York City — one of the most expensive cities in the world — we knew a wedding could easily creep up in the tens of thousands of dollars. We made the decision to look for venues halfway between the city and where my wife's family lives, in the Hudson Valley.



There’s nothing new about the Hudson Valley as a beautiful setting for a wedding, so the price creep is real there, too. After checking out some places that looked idyllic (and which cost a pretty penny), we started to think more creatively. Could we rent a private house rather than an established wedding venue and host our celebration there? We understood there were many variables to consider. We knew we’d have to do certain things on our own (like getting liability insurance, which costs around a $100, and can be purchased online in a matter of seconds), but ultimately determined the cost was WAY cheaper.

