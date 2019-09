How I Had My Dream Wedding — For Only $10K

Confession: Marriage was not something I planned for my entire life like some women do. I never subscribed to bridal magazines or dreamed about my perfect wedding dress. To be honest, I wasn’t even sure if I would ever get married at all.Until pretty recently, being gay meant I didn't have the same right to wed, anyway. Plus, I always considered myself an outsider, a non-establishment kind of gal. If everyone was planning to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge, I sure as hell wasn’t going to; I’d pop a bottle of bubbly and watch people be morons from the safety of my window perch.Meeting my now-wife was a game-changer. After five years of dating (and just two weeks before Edie Windsor became a household name and brought federal tax breaks to the gays), we married in front of 100 of our nearest and dearest in what was easily the best weekend of our lives.Going into wedding planning, I had no idea I would end up caring about the details so much, but as we began the process, I'll admit I turned into a bit of a bridezilla. I wanted to make sure the whole affair was beautiful and went off without a hitch. And that's a challenge most brides face, but it was all the more difficult because I had to find a way to do it without spending more than $10,000. Here's the story of how we planned the perfect day and stuck to our budget — and how you can, too.