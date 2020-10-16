Occupation: Server

Industry: Restaurant/Hospitality

Age: 26

Location: Columbus, OH

Salary: $4.10/hour + tips (roughly $31,000 per year)

Net Worth: roughly -$40,000 (thanks to student loan debt and only a small savings account)

Debt: ~$40,000 in student loans. I'm still in school for one more semester so that number will go up.

Paycheck Amount (I get tips at the end of each shift, paychecks are eaten up entirely by taxes): ~$150/shift all from tips

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $500 (I live with my ex and we split it proportionally to our incomes. He is supposed to be moving out on December 1st. My friend is moving in and we will split rent 50/50 so I’ll pay $725 plus the $25 monthly pet fee and utilities. I don’t currently pay for any utilities.)

Loans: $80 just to keep the interest down while I'm in school

Spotify Student: $5.37

Hulu: $12.89

Apple iCloud Storage $0.99

Curology $39.90 every other month

Bark Eats Dog Food Delivery: $70

Med Spa Club: $49

Orange Theory: $129 (Starting in January it’ll be $159 a month for unlimited classes.)

Compost Exchange $40 every six months

Cell Phone: on my parents' plan, every few months they ask me for $100 to help with the cost.

Car Insurance: thank you mom and dad!!!

Car payment: $0 (It's an old car and my grandma gave it to me when I wrecked my first car at 19)