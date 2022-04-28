Although experiencing her Nike building in person was wholly inspirational for me, a Black girl who grew up watching her dominate the tennis world on television, I do wish that I’d gotten the opportunity to speak with more of the Black women designers who work alongside Williams at Nike. To hear a Black woman’s perspective on collaborating with the greatest athlete of all time — who just so happens to be a Black woman — would have underscored the cultural impact of Williams being honored this way. One such designer, Emiko McCoy, was part of the first cohort of Serena’s design crew in New York City. During one stop on the tour, McCoy shared her excitement over working closely with Williams and described the energy of the tennis star’s collections as “exuding joy.” I’m sure that there are many more stories about Black women being motivated by Williams’ work ethic, and Nike would only benefit from sharing those stories with the world.