[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 10.]
Navigating the woodsy wonderland that is Outer Sunset's General Store is more than a visual journey of incredible odds and ends — it's a chance to brush up on emerging local artisans, and even add to that toolbox of skills (indigo-dyeing workshops, anyone?). Because, if you've ever stepped into this perfectly curated, beachy haven, you know that there's an expert eye behind all those quirky knickknacks and sleek displays.
That's where Serena Mitnik-Miller comes in. The shop owner, artist, surfer, and all-around awesome chick was sweet enough to open her home and show us around (and even feed us gourmet snacks, score!). Of course, we didn’t leave without taking some candid snaps. The polymath pointed out all the fun mementos and artwork that pepper her neutral-hued house — all while rocking four, laid-back ensembles. Ready to peek into her whimsical, wave-inspired world? Get to clickin'!