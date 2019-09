Now, shoppers will be able to use Rouge Reward cards (a $100 reward that you can get once you've racked up 2500 points as a Rouge member) in combination with weekly coupons or gifts with purchase . But, of course, this new policy does come with some restrictions: A ccording to a FAQ posted on the forum , not all offers will work together at checkout. So — before you go all promo-code crazy — be sure to read the fine print on exclusive deals to get the most bang for your buck.