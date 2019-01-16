While some people are busy Marie Kondo’ing their beauty collections to cut back on clutter, Sephora just enabled us to amp up our over-shopping habits in the new year. The beauty retailer just announced a huge new update to its online promotion code policy that makes it easier to save on beauty products.
In an announcement on the Beauty Insider community forum, Sephora revealed that starting Wednesday, January 16, shoppers will be able to combine promo codes on Sephora.com. So, that means no more red "error" boxes popping up when you try to double up on savings. "This is not a glitch," the brand's Beauty Insider account wrote. "We are beginning to introduce functionality that will allow certain promotions to be combined." To start, you'll notice that there is space to add additional promo codes when you check out.
Now, shoppers will be able to use Rouge Reward cards (a $100 reward that you can get once you've racked up 2500 points as a Rouge member) in combination with weekly coupons or gifts with purchase. But, of course, this new policy does come with some restrictions: According to a FAQ posted on the forum, not all offers will work together at checkout. So — before you go all promo-code crazy — be sure to read the fine print on exclusive deals to get the most bang for your buck.
Advertisement