The Best Gifts To Shop From Sephora’s Luxe Black-Owned Beauty Brands

These days, your average product fiend could pit-stop anywhere on the beauty internet to shop a seemingly endless array of eyeshadow palettes, decadent hair potions, and luminous skin-care galore – but for a truly beautifying gift that celebrates diversity and heart while occupying space on the top self, we're heading straight for Sephora's industry-leading assortment of Black-owned beauty brands.
Over a year ago, Sephora notably became the first major retailer to officially endorse the 15 Percent Pledge, thereby committing 15% of their brand assortment to Black-owned companies. "We know we have more work to do, and we encourage other businesses to take the Pledge and help drive change for Black businesses and communities," the brand said via press release at the time of the announcement.
Advertisement
Since then, they've grown to carry over 20 Black-owned prestige brands, including cruelty-free cosmetics from makeup artist Danessa Myricks and Topicals, a science-backed skin-care brand. And let’s not forget hot-off-the-runway palettes from fashion-favorite Pat McGrath and complexion transformers from celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden. Sephora's led the charge in representing (and offering ample shelf space, both IRL and online) to the best Black-owned beauty businesses across makeup, hair, skin care, and more — making them the perfect destination for all of your holiday shopping needs.
Ahead, we're curating the most luxe, giftable sets and products on our wish lists right now.
Bread Hair Oil Everyday Gloss, $24
Not only is the packaging of Bread's indulgent hair oil a solid 11/10, the liquid inside is worth its weight in gold; a few drops (aka one bottle will last you a long time) is all you need to instantly nourish dry strands.
Topicals Like Butter Mask for Dry, Sensitive & Eczema-Prone Skin, $32
Another feat of packaging design that'll inspire shelfies galore is Topicals's retro-inspired hydrating mask, which intensely soothes dry, irritated skin.
Shani Darden Retinol Reform, $88
Short of getting a facial at hands of Shani Darden herself, this stuff makes for a splurge-worthy present for any skin-care savant. After using a single bottle, I noticed visible improvements in texture and tone — it's that good.
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum 4-Piece Gloss Bomb Set, $38
Shine bright for the holidays with this four-piece Fenty Beauty gloss set, which includes a full-size Color Drip Lip Cream alongside three Gloss Bomb minis.
Advertisement
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit, $38
Honey, we're all about this Briogeo set, which includes a full-size apple- and honey-infused hair mask, plus travel-friendly sizes of the fan-favorite Don't Despair, Repair! shampoo and conditioner.
FORVR Mood Cuffing Season Candle, $38
Beauty content creator Jackie Aina's array of candles all boast instant-gift potential (just look at that votive!), but we have a special fondness for Cuffing Season, which has notes of violet, jasmine, and Douglas fir.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IX Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream, $125
Mother (as she's affectionately known backstage at runway shows around the world) went all out with this celestial-themed palette, which features ten pans of intensely-pigmented metallics and mattes for the most brilliant holiday beauty look imaginable.
Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Reparative Mask, $36
Blue tansy is typically an ingredient seen in skin-care products, but Adwoa Beauty is harnessing the powerhouse botanical to strengthen and repair damaged or color-treated strands.
Fashion Fair Crème to Powder Skin Foundation, $37
Fashion Fair was actually founded in 1973, but the formulas you see today are thoroughly modern; case in point, this innovative cream-to-powder foundation, which blends like a dream and has buildable coverage to achieve any look.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment, $18
Makeup artist Danessa Myricks' eponymous beauty brand has everything from contour balms to silky setting powders, but we would argue there's no better stocking stuffer than her bestselling Colorfix cream pigments, which can be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks for a creative color moment.
Advertisement
PATTERN By Tracee Ellis Ross Juicy & Jumbo Kit, $72
You know that feeling of running out of your shampoo and conditioner mid-shower? Us neither, since getting these value-sized bottles of Hydration Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner, perfect for curly and coily textures.
Black-Owned Beauty Set, $35
If several of these brands caught your eye — and we'd be surprised if they didn't, TBH — then try seven of them in this ultra-giftable set, which contains an impressive $125 worth of full- and travel-sized products from Baomint, Bread Beauty Supply, Briogeo, Pat McGrath Labs, and Shani Darden.
Shop This Story:
shop 10 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.