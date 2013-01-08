Think Selfridges, and your mind will no doubt flash to the store's slick, sunshine-yellow shopping bags with black type. Despite being so synonymous with branding, however, the luxury department store is shaking things up this month by casting off some of the most iconic logos in the world in the name of a visual little peace and quiet.
We've told you before about the store's hush-hush (literally) No-Noise installation, but it seems Selfridges' commitment to creating some sort of nurturing, post-holiday white noise isn't limited to shushing shoppers in the Silence Room. With the arrival of The Quiet Shop, store visitors can also seek solace in a sharply curated mix of minimalist designs (dubbed "The Quiet Edit") from the likes of Jil Sander and Vaseline.
Then there's "De-Branded Design," a shoppable selection of beloved beauty, style, and lifestyle items, which are wholly recognisable until you realise the packaging is missing the famous brand logos we've come to know and love.
Will beauty mavens still fork over £190 for a pot of Crème de la Mer emblazoned with just a pale pink streak? Will foodies love or hate Marmite plastered with a naked label? And should we really be heading to Selfridges to buy a tin of beans from (we think) Heinz? The mind reels...
Click through for a sneak peek at the logo-less goodies in store.