The definition of self-care has recently become a little hazy. Some people argue that, in "practicing self-care," you're actually just being selfish and ignoring all of your responsibilities — but that's not necessarily true. Experts say that self-care just means "providing adequate attention to one's own physical and psychological wellness," according to the American Psychological Association. That can mean totally different things to different people, so as long as you're doing something for yourself without apologizing for it, that can be self-care.
For many people, self-care is something you practice alone, like doing a face mask or finally booking a doctor's appointment you've been putting off. But "self-care" doesn't actually have to be a solo activity, and it can be something that you do with your romantic partner or your friends. Some research actually suggests that when friends and family are involved in a self-care intervention, people are more likely to participate in the activities.
Of course, you can still have your own self-care ritual, but every now and then it might be nice to share the experience with your partner. Think about it: When you pay attention to your partner's physical and psychological well-being, it's a win-win scenario. If you're up for it, here are some self-care activities that you and your partner can try, based on real things that people in the Refinery29 community say they do — besides, you know, sex.