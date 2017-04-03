Scissoring

Letty’s head spun. Never in a million years would she have dreamed that she would wind up with her fingers inside another woman’s panties tonight. Even if someone had told her that it would happen, Letty would never have guessed that it would feel so natural, so right. Nothing could have prepared her for the way her body squeezed in sympathy with Toni’s as she found her way to Toni’s entrance and pressed inside. When she’d thought about lesbian sex before — which it now occurred to her she might have done a little more than normal for a straight woman — she’d imagined it was a matter of taking turns. I’ll do you, and then you do me. She’d had no idea that she would shiver with pleasure from the sensation of her fingers sliding into a woman’s cunt. Her previous lovers had acted as if fingering was an unfortunate but necessary preliminary to the main event, but Letty found that she wanted to stay here all night, Toni’s body hot against her hand, Toni’s muscles clenching around her fingers until her bones hurt.