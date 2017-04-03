Scissoring

Was it her imagination, or was her new scissors tattoo actually burning on her arm? The longer Letty spent pretending to be the person Toni apparently wanted her to be, the more she enjoyed it. Wasn’t this what anonymous encounters were all about? Discovery? If things went badly, Letty never had to see Toni again. She didn’t even care if things became so awkward she had to leave the concert early. Before meeting Toni, she’d been feeling old and out of place anyway.
The door to a stall swung open. Letty still hadn’t answered Toni’s question. Brazen Toni had things covered, though. She raised one elegant eyebrow and headed for it, glancing back at Letty to see if she was following.
“Jesus Christ,” Letty muttered under her breath. She wasn’t a lesbian. She’d never wanted a woman before.
But she knew she’d never forgive herself if she didn’t find out what would happen locked in a small space with Toni. Touching the scissors tattoo for luck, she reminded herself of all the years she’d spent feeling that something more had to be out there somewhere. This was something more.
Letty took a deep breath and slipped in after her, locking the door behind them.
“Seriously?” Someone outside was angry. “This line is way too long for you two to fuck in there.”
Pre-divorce Letty would have cringed, but current Letty’s heart was beating way too fast now that she was shut in with Toni. It was amazing how little she cared — about the people outside, about who she was or used to be, or about what any of this would mean tomorrow.
She took Toni by the shoulders and kissed her with a boldness that would have made her ex-husband’s jaw drop.
It felt different, but anything would have after all those years of marriage. And God, the difference was a revelation. Toni moaned and parted her lips. Letty barely recognized herself. She pushed Toni against the side of the stall hard enough to make the whole structure rock. In the back of her head, she remembered that she didn’t know how to kiss a woman, but this wasn’t a matter of knowing how. This was kissing the way she’d always wanted to, without ever quite realizing that this was what she’d wanted. She devoured Toni’s mouth, pressed her tongue inside, enjoyed the height difference that made her the taller one for once. She remembered her ex admonishing her, one of the few times she’d been genuinely excited, telling her not to take over the kiss.
She took this kiss over and knew that Toni loved it.
Other instincts made things feel easy despite their strangeness. She needed to feel Toni’s body directly, so she worked her hands under that impossibly cool concert tour T-shirt and was rewarded with the smooth stretch of skin over Toni’s spine and the discovery that no bra strap impeded her movement. From there, Toni grabbed Letty’s hands and guided them to her nipples. Here, too, Letty found that she knew what she wanted to do.
When touching her ex, she had constantly worried about pleasing him. With every gesture, she had felt self-conscious, always asking herself whether what she was doing was sexy or silly. Now, Letty could relax. She wanted to touch Toni’s nipples for her own reasons, in her own way. It was goddamn fascinating the way they hardened against her palms, and the way Toni moaned when Letty pulled on them shot straight through Letty’s body, and made her feel like a barely contained beast. She pinched harder, pulling back to check Toni’s expression.
Her eyes had fallen closed. She arched against the wall of the stall, her chest pushed forward into Letty’s hands. For a moment, she didn’t seem to realize that they weren’t kissing anymore, her lips and tongue still moving. Then she whispered, “Fuck, yes,” and Letty grinned, cupped one breast in each hand, and squeezed.
Toni whimpered and undid the button and zipper of her jeans.
Letty felt like she had two hearts — one in her chest and one in her clit. Both pounded so hard she thought she would explode. It made no sense, but she worried for a second that she would come right there, just from the sight of Toni’s black panties, from looking at the thick black curls she revealed as she pulled the elastic waistband down.
What universe had she stepped into? Since when was she worried about coming quickly? Her previous sex life had been all about trying to come as quickly as possible, so she could properly reward her ex or whoever else for his patient (or not-so-patient) ministrations. It had never even occurred to her that she might be able to come from anything other than being touched.
Toni grabbed Letty by the wrist. “Touch me,” she hissed, and plunged Letty’s hand into her panties. Wetness greeted Letty even before she made it past Toni’s pubic hair and into her soft, hot folds.
Letty’s head spun. Never in a million years would she have dreamed that she would wind up with her fingers inside another woman’s panties tonight. Even if someone had told her that it would happen, Letty would never have guessed that it would feel so natural, so right. Nothing could have prepared her for the way her body squeezed in sympathy with Toni’s as she found her way to Toni’s entrance and pressed inside. When she’d thought about lesbian sex before — which it now occurred to her she might have done a little more than normal for a straight woman — she’d imagined it was a matter of taking turns. I’ll do you, and then you do me. She’d had no idea that she would shiver with pleasure from the sensation of her fingers sliding into a woman’s cunt. Her previous lovers had acted as if fingering was an unfortunate but necessary preliminary to the main event, but Letty found that she wanted to stay here all night, Toni’s body hot against her hand, Toni’s muscles clenching around her fingers until her bones hurt.
“Oh God, fuck me,” Toni said.
Someone banged on the stall door. “People need to pee!”
Letty and Toni grinned at each other and ignored everything outside their little space. Letty had never found the idea of fucking in a bathroom attractive before, but now she didn’t care about any of the sounds or smells around them. She just needed Toni’s wet heat. She needed to hear Toni moan again. She needed to know what it felt like when Toni came.
