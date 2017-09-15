4 Easy Ways To Elevate Old-School Packed Lunch Sandwiches

There's something undeniably straightforward and comforting about the packed lunches from our past — and just because we may not be heading back to school this fall, doesn't mean that we can't still bring some "from home" lunches like we will be! On top of pining for the old days of lunch AND juice box swag, we also happen to have a hankering for the simple school sandwiches that accompanied them. You know the ones: made-by-mom peanut butter and jellies, ham and cheeses, tunas, and turkeys.
And even though there's nothing wrong with a classic, we've decided to go ahead and give these sandwiches a sophisticated upgrade anyway — so that you can keep packing like a kid, but in age-appropriate adult-style. Scroll ahead for some sweet and savory sammy inspiration.