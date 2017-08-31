The Ultimate Juice Box Ranking For When You're Feeling Back-To-School Nostalgia

It's officially back-to-school season, meaning that summer is coming to a bittersweet end. And what's worse than realizing that our warm days are numbered? Realizing that we won't actually be heading back to school; instead we will continue commuting to our day jobs. But just because that carefree, warm-weather buzz may have faded, doesn't mean that we have to miss out on all those jittery pre-fall feels. And so in order to pay homage to our formative years, we decided to round up a little elementary school nostalgia to sip on: juice boxes.
Ahead, the ultimate ranking of the ten drinks from childhood that kept our thirsts quenched and our lunch boxes stacked. From classic Juicy Juice to covetable Hi-C (Flashin' Fruit Punch was fire), and even the more sophisticated pouches of our tween years (hello, Capri Sun).