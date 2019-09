"The big thing in Korea is using pH-specific hair treatments to stimulate your scalp and make your scalp very healthy, so that your hair grows fuller, faster, and thicker," Sheryll Donerson , a beauty blogger who currently resides in Thailand, tells us.Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam , tell us that many in Korea have become focused and diligent about taking special care of their scalps to prevent premature hair loss. "There are many treatments to ensure their strands are nourished and their scalp is healthy," she tells us. "They are big believers that scalp health is important for long, strong, and silky strands. Just like the skin on your face, the scalp sheds dead skin cells and it can be covered in a film of hair products and silicon from years of buildup." Of course, we have scalp treatments , too, but the focus is more on exfoliation than pH.First things fist: Let's get into the logistics of what, exactly, the pH level of anything means. In terms of skin care, we've broken it down, here . When it comes to your scalp, it's not very different: pH translates to "potential hydrogen" and refers to the acid-alkaline ratio of substances. The scale ranges from 0 to 14, with 7 representing an equilibrium. Anything less is considered acidic, while anything above is considered alkaline, Francesca Fusco , MD, explains. While the ideal pH level of your skin remains a steady 5.5, hair has two separate numbers. Dr. Fusco explains that the ideal pH for your actual hair strands is 3.67, but for the scalp, it's 5.5.So, what should the levels of your hair products be in order to maintain a neutral balance? This is where things get a tad bit complicated. A substance that is too alkaline will cause the hair cuticle to open, while a substance that is too acidic will cause the cuticle to contract. But as Dr. Fusco explains, companies aren't required to put pH values on the bottles of products. (Of course!) Ideally, one would use a shampoo with a 5.5 pH and a conditioner with a lower pH to counter the charges on the hair, she tells us.