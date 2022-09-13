Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Over the last few years, Savage X has released a number of loungewear pieces on its site that have quickly become fan favorites. It's exciting to see the brand expanding into other elements of loungewear and tapping inspiration from Rihanna’s personal style into some of these pieces. The jogger pajamas, cropped hoodies, matching tees, and shorts aren’t just for indoor relaxation — you can incorporate them into your daily ‘fits as well, especially if you’re a matching set girl like me. There's a piece in this collection for everyone. (I personally live in my Forever Savage hooded onesie because I love how comfortable the material is.)
With the new launch also comes new ambassadors, and Savage X has added Gossip Girl star Jordan Alexander to its roster. Her style is edgy and unique, so it makes perfect sense that she was chosen to showcase the new collection. Unbothered had the opportunity to speak with the actress about becoming a Savage X ambassador, her personal journey with lingerie/intimates, and her favorite thing about the comfy new loungewear line.
Unbothered: What does it mean to you to be the newest Savage X ambassador?
Jordan Alexander: Honestly, it's like a dream! It’s actually funny because it's kind of like the epitome of a treat and a luxury for me. When I first got the job for Gossip Girl, I said I would treat myself, so I just went on Savage X Fenty’s website and splurged on pieces like the teddy, the underwear in various colors, and pieces from the Caution Tape collection — which are still some of my favorite pieces to date. To then be recognized by a brand like Savage X makes me even more excited and over the moon to be an ambassador for the brand now.
How are you incorporating the pieces from Savage X’s Xssentials collection into your wardrobe?
JA: I'm definitely a supporter of inside clothes being worn as outerwear because I love to feel like I’m able to express myself and be in a nice mode at the same time. The fabric in this collection is smooth and warm, and I'm very into it. I’ll definitely be wearing it both inside and outside and blending the pieces with more formal and casual wear.
Have you always been into lingerie/intimates as fashion, or were you initially shy about wearing them out?
JA: Honestly, buying all of those Savage X Fenty pieces (like the stockings and garters belts) two years ago was the first time I'd ever done something like that. I usually would buy pieces just for function, not fashion, but I was buying pieces that made me feel good. It definitely satisfied that ambition to start embracing that side of me.
Can you describe how the Xssentials collection feels? What’s your favorite type of fabric and style when it comes to intimates/lingerie?
JA: The new Savage X Fenty loungewear has a very rich vibe about it, from the texture to the vibrant colors that were chosen. I wore a purple set, and I absolutely loved how luxuriously the color popped on my skin. This new collection will have everyone feeling that way too, especially because of the softness of the cotton fabric. When it comes to lingerie, I love silk fabric and usually buy silk teddies and little nightgown dresses. I appreciate how calming and therapeutic it is on my skin — it’s relaxing but simultaneously very sexy.