Sasha Spielberg On How Buying Vintage Feels Like Playing Dress Up

Then the boobs started to come in. “I actually used to PRAY for boobs,” she says. “My mom had them, my older sister had them, all I wanted were boobs. And I got them! I thought I was going to get a perfect set of 34Cs and move on with my life, but then they just kept growing and growing!” There’s nothing inherently wrong with triple Ds — I’m sure her boyfriend doesn’t mind them at all — but there are some instances when they became a nuisance. She remembers a 2014 show at SXSW in particular: “I was in a see-through black-lace bodysuit and the bralette underneath — if you can even call it that — fell down. This entire show was also being live-streamed. So everyone saw my boobs. And my boobs aren’t just like perfect 32Bs that are meant to be seen by everyone. They’re National Geographic.”