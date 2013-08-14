Watch out, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — there's a new footwear maven in town, and we're already
kind of really obsessed. With the debut of her eponymous shoe collection, Sarah Flint is breaking onto the scene with a number of classic silhouettes that mark a welcome return for the ladylike silhouette. And this time around, these slim, sexy heels are ready for pairing with anything in our autumn wardrobe.
The fall '13 collection delivers 14 luxe styles, including suede wedges, leather flats, chic ankle boots, and classic knee-highs. Borrowing from the timeless silhouettes of the '40s and the meticulous details of Japanese origami, each shoe is handcrafted to uphold the masterful standards of Italian footwear design. Plus, the color palette offers neutrals as well as deep shades of seasonally perfect sapphire and oxblood (welcome back!).
With years of intense training at Parsons, FIT, and Ars Sutoria in Milan under her belt, and having studied under the brands of Diane von Furstenberg and Proenza Schouler, Flint has much more up her sleeve to come. But for now, take a peek at the debut Sarah Flint lookbook shot in beautiful Central Park and start clearing out space in your closet — the e-commerce site launches tomorrow, August 15.