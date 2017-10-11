6 Santa Monica Hotels With The Best Beach Access

When it comes to getting a good dose of Vitamin Sea, you really can't beat the convenience and beauty of Santa Monica Beach. A short 20-minute drive from the LAX Airport gets you access to fluffy white sand, a lovely amusement park, and some of the most incredible sunset views in the country. It's no wonder why so many Angelenos head West to to this coastal paradise regularly.
One characteristic that makes this SoCal city stand out is the convenient location of the hotels: With most accommodations right by the oceanfront boardwalk, the beach is less than a 10-minute stroll away — the best way to do a beach holiday, if you ask us. We've skimmed through all the hospitality offerings along the beach to bring you the ones offering the best access to the Pacific Ocean.